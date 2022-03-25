ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature has launched a medical supply drive to help the people of Ukraine. The supply drive will be held from March 25 to March 31.

“The Albany County Legislature stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The Ukrainian people have fought back against Russia’s unprovoked, violent invasion with fearlessness and strength. Now, it’s time for us to put our words of support into action as we partner with St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Watervliet to get desperately needed medical supplies to the people of Ukraine,” said Albany County Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce.

Collection boxes can be found at the Harold L. Joyce Albany County Office Building, the Albany County Courthouse, and MVP Arena. Items needed include:

Bandages

Ointments

Gloves

Wipes

Gauze

First aid kits

Pain relievers

Defibrillators

Eye wash and drops

Backpacks

Burn creams and pads

CPR masks and mouthpeice

“To the people of Ukraine, the hope and prayers of all in Albany County march along with you in your fight for freedom,” said Joyce.