Albany County lacrosse player infected following prohibited interstate competition

(NEWS10) — One player on a Warren County lacrosse travel team made up of high school-aged girls has contracted the coronavirus after a trip to New Jersey for a game.

The team traveled to Mount Olive, New Jersey on Sunday, July 17 to play at least two scrimmages. No players reportedly wore masks. The infected player was diagnosed positive after returning from the competition.

The player who tested positive lives in Albany County, whose Public Health Department is taking the lead on the investigation, according to Warren County’s Director of Public Affairs, Don Lehman. At least 10 Warren County residents are on the team with the positive player, however.

The rest of the team has reportedly been identified, contacted, and instructed to quarantine and get tested. Warren County Health Services is also in contact with the coach, a resident of Warren County. Contact tracing is currently in progress to determine whether more quarantines will be necessary.

State reopening rules limit competitive games to the Capital Region and contiguous counties.

