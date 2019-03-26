Albany County Jail corrections officer accused of raping female inmate arrested

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany County Jail corrections officer was arrested after he’s accused of raping a female inmate. He was arraigned at Colonie Town Court on Tuesday where he posted $25,000 bail.

Michael Snyder was charged with three counts of third-degree rape, sexual abuse, and official misconduct charges. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said an investigation began after the inmate stated that Snyder forced himself on her three times over the course of 10-11 days.

He says the alleged sexual assaults occurred while the female inmate was working a job cleaning and mopping floors for which inmates can earn a small stipend.

The inmate has an order of protection against Snyder. And Snyder is suspended without pay.

Sheriff Apple said the officer likely knew where he would be able to hide his alleged actions from the jail’s security cameras.

Apple said he his department is in the process of installing the system for corrections officers to have body cameras.

“Allegations of sexual abuse, physical abuse, whatever the case may be, you’ll have a camera now,” Sheriff Apple said.

Snyder has worked for the jail for 19 years.