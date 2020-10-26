COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County hockey facility parking lot will now host a safe place for community members to drive through and drop off new, unwrapped toys for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign.
Anyone who would like to donate can visit the facility at 830 Albany Shaker Rd. in Colonie between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 7 and Saturday November 14. Those who donate will receive a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ and a 10-pack of holiday munchkins.
The campaign was first created by the Marine Corp Reserve 12 years ago. According to Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy, more families need help this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Local telehealth program on the horizon for emergency medicine
- Albany County Hockey Facility parking lot to host drive-thru Toys for Tots toy drop-off
- Credit union donates school supplies to students in Schenectady CSD
- WATCH: 22nd Congressional Debate
- Wood Theater cuts staff to part-time as pandemic furthers “dire situation”