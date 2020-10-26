Albany County Hockey Facility parking lot to host drive-thru Toys for Tots toy drop-off

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County hockey facility parking lot will now host a safe place for community members to drive through and drop off new, unwrapped toys for this year’s Toys for Tots campaign.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit the facility at 830 Albany Shaker Rd. in Colonie between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 7 and Saturday November 14. Those who donate will receive a $5 gift card to Dunkin’ and a 10-pack of holiday munchkins.

The campaign was first created by the Marine Corp Reserve 12 years ago. According to Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy, more families need help this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

