Albany County deputies hand out face masks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County sheriff deputies handed out face masks on Thursday.

Deputies were at two Shop Rite locations along Central Avenue in Albany to hand out the masks. Each package came with two masks.

Masks have been hard to find since Gov. Andrew Cuomo issed an order asking everyone to cover their face when in public.

