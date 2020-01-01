Albany County cracks down on impaired New Year’s Eve motorists

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Before the New Year’s Eve fireworks and parties even started, Albany County Sheriff’s deputies already had one man in handcuffs. Sergeant Matthew Nash says the SUV’s driver tested at nearly double the legal blood alcohol limit after crashing into a guard rail.

“The possibility is there that he could have gone onto someone’s lawn, crossed over their lawn into their house, he could have hit someone’s car head-on if he had swerved in the other direction, so this could have ended quite differently,” Sgt. Nash explains to NEWS10’S Mikhaela Singleton.

NEWS10 buckled up to ride along with Sgt. Nash as he patrolled the streets during Albany County’s Stop DWI Safe Ride Home program.

“There’s a lot of extra resources put out for tonight, because so many people are going to be out. Whether they’re traveling because it is a holiday, so there’s more people on the roadways, more people in cars, out walking around,” he says.

“This is our 37th year in Albany County for the Stop DWI Safe Ride Home program. We’ve never had a fatality, alcohol related on New Year’s Eve, and we want to keep that streak going,” adds Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Only 45 minutes in, and we were on the scene of the accident on New Scotland Road. A wine bottle and glass — sitting out plain as day.

“So blatant, it is a little shocking that someone would do that,” Sgt. Nash admits.

He says this time they were lucky there were no injuries, but in 2019 — soon to be 2020 — there’s too many lifelines to leave room for excuses.

“Get an Uber, Lyft, call a friend. Plenty of services are out there these days. You don’t need to and there’s no excuse for being intoxicated in any way while on the road,” Nash warns all holiday motorists.