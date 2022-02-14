ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the past few weeks, the reported number of patients in ICU’s in Albany County has hovered around the 14 mark- but that all changed as of February 14. Public health officials have now reported just seven hospitalized patients require intensive care, a welcome sign in a previously virus-plagued Capital Region.

“Today’s COVID data is a positive sign and gives me hope for the future. Not only are there no new COVID deaths, we’re also seeing average daily case numbers and percent positive rates continue to drop, while the number of county residents in ICUs with the virus was cut in half since yesterday to a low of seven. Additionally, the last time overall COVID hospitalizations were this low was back on December 26,” said County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.

The most recent seven-day average of positive cases in the county is now down to 27.5, with an average positive rate of 5.2%. Across the Capital Region as a whole, that number stands at 31.5 with a positivity rate around 5.6%.

“It’s important to remember that on January 10, Albany County’s 7-day average percent positivity peaked at an estimated one in five people testing positive, and now we’re down to just over 5%. As we continue to see COVID infections decline, we should also see fewer and fewer people being hospitalized with the virus. I want to thank everyone for doing their part and helping us get to this point, including those who continue to get vaccinated and get their booster shots,” continued McCoy.

According to the Albany County health department’s newest data, as of Sunday, 80.8% of all Albany County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 73.4% are now fully vaccinated. That brings the county’s first dose vaccination rate for its 18+ population to 89.4%. More information on vaccination rates around the Capital Region can be found on NEWS10’s own regional tracker.

Albany County is hosting a free vaccination clinic on February 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Ave, Albany, NY 12206. Registration is not required, but is strongly encouraged through Albany County’s website. Moderna and Pfizer doses will be available, along with boosters for eligible populations.

Residents can receive free vaccines Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each week at the Albany County Department of Health, located at 175 Green Street. Appointments are required every day aside from Wednesday, and can be made online.

You are encouraged to submit positive results of at-home COVID tests on the county website, utilizing their submission link. For more information, and for help finding a testing site near you, visit the Albany County website.