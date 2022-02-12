ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020, there have been 61,205 positive cases of the virus in Albany County, according to public health officials. Since Friday, 83 new positives have been identified, lowering the average of daily positive cases in the county to just over 152.

County executive McCoy said there are no new deaths to report since Friday, and that there was one new hospitalization in that time. There are now 57 county residents hospitalized with the virus, with thirteen of those in the intensive care unit. The county death toll for the pandemic stands at 524 since the outbreak began.

Albany County is hosting a free COVID vaccination clinic at Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy, 676 Clinton Ave, in Albany on Thursday February 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is not required, but is strongly encouraged via the county’s online portal. Moderna, Pfizer, and booster shots will be offered at the clinic.

As of Friday, 80.7% of all Albany County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, with 73.3% considered fully vaccinated. Among those in the 18+ population, the first dose vaccination rate climbs to 89.3%.

The seven-day average of cases per 100,000 is now down to 45.1, and in the Capital Region that number stands at 39.7. COVID-19 testing is available throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. Help finding a testing center near you can be found on the New York State website or the Albany County website.