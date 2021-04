FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Certain parts of New York State’s recreational marijuana law have already gone into effect, but Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino feels the state didn’t properly consult with law enforcement agencies before tasking them with enforcing these new rules.

“I think that the topic in Albany had been, 'how much can we make in taxes and where can we spend it?' and not whether this is healthy for young people and the future of the community,” Giardino said.