Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Wednesday that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Albany County is now at 2,541 to date, an increase of 10 new cases since Tuesday.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine has reportedly increased to 414 from 409. The five-day average for new daily positives remains unchanged at 8.4. There are now 50 active cases, up from 46 a day ago. So far, 9,798 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,491 of them had tested positive and recovered.

Officials say of the new positives reported Wednesday, two had close contact with positive cases, one reported out-of-state travel, two are healthcare workers or residents of congregate settings and five did not have a clear source of infection at this time.

The number of people hospitalized reportedly rose from 12 Tuesday to 13 Wednesday, bringing the hospitalization rate to 0.51% from 0.47%. There are still two patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), unchanged from Tuesday. The county’s death toll remains at 133 since the outbreak began.

County Executive McCoy and Albany County Department for Aging Commissioner Deb Riitano also launched the “Shoo the Flu” campaign Wednesday at Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany. They handed out “flu prevention bags” to seniors who picked them up at the drive-thru event in the parking lot. The bags contain a thermometer, hand sanitizer, washable face masks, pill case, bottle of water and a can of chicken soup.

While the southern hemisphere is reporting a more mild flu season this year, we still have to grapple with a potential second wave of COVID-19 coinciding with our own flu season and rising hospitalization numbers here in Albany County. We need to take common sense precautions to protect our senior population and those with underlying health issues who have been disproportionately affected by the virus,” said County Executive McCoy. “That’s why I’m proud to launch this campaign – to encourage residents to get their flu shot and to use the supplies we handed out today to protect themselves, including a face mask and hand sanitizer. Thank you to Congregation Beth Emeth Executive Director Kathy Golderman for helping us today.”

Below is the remainder of this week’s schedule for Albany County’s walk-up COVID-19 mobile testing sites, a collaboration with the Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center. Testing is for those experiencing symptoms, essential workers and those returning to work by appointment only, after being screened over the phone. To be screened, please call (518) 465-4771.

Whitney M. Young, Jr. Health Center – 920 Lark Drive, Albany

• Friday – 8:30am – 10:30am

