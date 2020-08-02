Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Sunday morning, there have been 2,295 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Albany County, with six new diagnoses since Saturday. The five-day average for new daily positives is still 10.8. There are currently 28 active cases, down from 43.

The new positives are two who live or work in medical facilities, two with close positive contacts, and two with no clear source of infection transmission.

One patient is currently hospitalized, and the hospitalization rate remains at .04%. No patients are in ICU, and with no new deaths reported, the death toll for the county remains at 126.

The number of people under mandatory quarantine decreased by 30, leaving 651 in quarantine as of Sunday. So far, 7,391 people have completed quarantine, and of those, 2,267 were positive cases cleared for recovery.

If you or someone you know attended the notorious Fourth of July party that is linked to dozens of new infections, contact the County Department of Health at (518) 447-4640 for expedited testing.

