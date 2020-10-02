Albany County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Executive Dan McCoy reported one new Albany County resident has died from coronavirus. The deceased is a man in his 70s who had multiple underlying health conditions.
The death is the county’s 135th coronavirus related death since the beginning of the pandemic, and it’s first in just under three weeks.
28 new coronavirus cases were also reported on Friday. Of those new cases, 17 came from close contact with an infected individual, two from reported out-of-state travel, one affects someone who lives or works in a healthcare setting and the cause of the remaining eight cases is currently unknown.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday morning, Dr. Liza Whalen said that there has been an uptick in cases, but it is not yet clear if there will be a “surge” this fall.
Dr. Whelan also encouraged people to download the state’s new coronavirus tracker app, which was launched on Thursday.
