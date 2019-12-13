Albany corner store owners speak out against city’s plan to shut down business

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owners of Delaware Grocery say no matter what Albany’s mayor and city council say, they’re staying open for business. Thursday, city leaders announced they signed a nuisance petition against the corner store, pinpointing it as a center for violent crime.

“When we are interviewing suspects, when we’re interviewing victims of these incidents, we are starting to see that a common nexus for of a lot of this violence that we see in that area is that particular corner store,” explains Albany Police Department Chief Eric Hawkins.

“We are not accusing anybody of committing any crimes who own the property, but that property has become a magnet for trouble and the owner has been unable to prevent that from happening,” adds Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

The grocery stores owners did not want to go on camera, however they provided NEWS10 with a statement that reads in part: “What they were saying is not right. We have no activity inside the business and we’re not responsible for people who got shot in different addresses.”

The owners add to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton they always cooperate with law enforcement and release their store’s security camera footage whenever there is a crime in the vicinity. They say they find the target on Delaware Grocery “unfair”.

Pastor Charlie Mueller operates outreach programs in the neighborhood. He says closing down one store may not be a perfect solution.

“I said listen, you can’t do it to this one store and then we are three blocks up the road and we have more violence on our corner and this corner has seen in the last five years,” says Muller, who pastors for Victory Church.

Pastor Muller suggests communicating with the businesses to curb crime and maintain their livelihoods.

“You can admit that there’s a lot of crime around your store, so let’s shut it down earlier because it all happens late at night,” he explains.

Delaware Grocery’s owners claim they agreed with city directions to close early, make repairs, and improve the state of the business and add in their statement: “We always follow their directions and if they want to hear the neighbors at a public meeting we will bring as much residents as they want to say no for shutting down.”

The petition city leaders signed now goes to the Board of Zoning Appeals. The corner store owners can plead their case, but if the board votes against them, it will mean a temporary closure up to one year.

Albany City Council members also say they will continue signing more petitions against other problem businesses.