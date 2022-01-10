Albany community organizations to host drive-through food pantry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After another year of COVID concerns and financial distress in the Capital Region, residents of the City of Albany continue to face hunger and food insecurity exacerbated by the cost of living rising at a rate among the fastest in the nation. Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany announced Monday it is partnering with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, CDPHP and the Capital District Area Labor Federation for a mass food distribution at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Albany, January 10 at 9:30 a.m.

In 2021, Catholic Charities and partnering organizations together hosted 114 distributions, providing 2.3 million pounds of food to people in the Capital Region and outlying areas. It took upwards of 5,000 volunteers to help over 227,000 people get food – surpassing the 125,000 people served through the initiative in 2020.

The distributions are a part of Catholic Charities’ mobile outreach initiative, CC MOVE, and are an effort to provide supplemental and emergency food to areas with limited access to resources. Today’s event, January 10, is open to the public and no pre-registration is required. There will be two lines: a drive-thru line and a walk-in line.

There are seven additional drive-through pantries scheduled for January:

January 12 – Centro Civico, 143 E. Main Street, Amsterdam at 9:30 a.m.

January 14 – Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

January 18 – 833 Broadway, Albany 833 Broadway, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

January 25 – Italian Community Center, 1450 Fifth Avenue, Troy at 9:30 a.m.

January 26 – Sidney, NY, time and location to be announced

January 31 – Albany Housing 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30 a.m.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 AM for the January 10 event. Guests should not arrive prior to the 9:30 AM start time, when distribution is slated to begin.