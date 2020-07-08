Albany Common Council working on police reform, seeking community input

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Common Council has introduced police reform legislation and members are calling on the public for their input.

Councilman Owusu Anane said he hopes to have their police reform passed by the end of this month.

“We have to make sure that the actions and the issues that [protesters] are advocating for be taken into consideration and also action,” Anane said.

Anane is on the council’s Public Safety Board and will debate and amend changes to the original set of reform for the next few weeks. The reforms include requesting police to wear body cameras and having subpoena powers for the Albany Community Police Review Board.

“This is a time to move forward. The neighbors want reform, the public wants reforms,” Anane said.

All of Us Community Action Group Co-Founder Shawn Young said the council’s reforms aren’t far-reaching enough.

“What about a conviction review board? What about those who have already been harmed by the system going in — that we all understand that this has happened. What about something like that to ensure equity is brought to them as well?” Young said.

Though, Young said he is pleased the community will have a hand in the reform making process.

“Talking to the community, talking with those impacted is so important. Engaging or bringing folks to the table from the community to decide what’s happening in the community is what we need to be doing,” Young said.

Members of the public interested in engaging in police reform conversations are urged to contact their ward leader.

