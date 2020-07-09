Albany Common Council meeting to discuss rezoning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Planning, Economic Development, and Land Use Committee of the City of Albany’s Common Council is meeting Thursday to discuss a rezoning ordinance.

The Committee, Chaired by Cathy Fahey, considering Ordinance 9.61.20., and will meet at 5:30 p.m. to discuss it. The proposed ordinance changes several residential lots into sites for hospitals, museums, and institutions of higher education.

Councilmember Sonia Frederick introduced the ordinance, whose goal is making room for large public institutional campuses, as well as the commercial facilities and residential spaces associated with schools, hospitals, or museums. Buildings upwards of seven stories are also allowed in “mixed-use campus/institutional” zones.

The neighborhood edge zone represents over covering the addresses 76, 84, 86, 88, and 90 on Second Avenue.

The townhome zone includes many more addresses that would be rezoned.

2, 4, 8, 10, 12, 16.5, 17, 18, 20, 22, 24, and 32 Leonard Street

1, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, and 15 Scott Street

10, 15, 33, 37, and 45 Krank Street

There will be a public comment period included so residents who submitted comments via email can weigh in on the issue. A representative will read off related comments submitted by noon on Thursday for the record. A representative for the Common Council says they are already working on a follow-up meeting on this topic.

The meeting will be held on Zoom and streamed via Facebook Live and YouTube.

