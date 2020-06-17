Albany Co. Sheriff’s Office former K-9 seeking funding for medical expenses through lemonade stand

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mo, the Albany County Sheriff’s former K-9 was injured while working at the airport has now retired and reportedly requires thousands of dollars in surgery.
A lemonade stand has been set up to raise money for the sick K-9 with a local police department. It is currently going on right outside of “Fur-Ever Friends Doggy Daycare” located at 151 Saratoga St., Cohoes.
The stand has reportedly raised about $300 in the last few days for the injured dog.
News10 did a previous story on Mo while he received body armor while on duty at the Albany County Sheriff’s Department.
