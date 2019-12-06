Albany Co. legislators approve 2020 budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some Albany County employees are getting a big pay raise in the new 2020 budget, which was approved by lawmakers on Thursday.

Included in the approved budget were pay raises for Sheriff Craig Apple and County Executive Dan McCoy of eight percent for next year, and a total of 14 percent by 2023.

County legislators will also see an increase in 2020 of just over four percent and 10.6 percent overall in the same time period.

Also in the budget were several community initiatives, including two new legal secretaries to cut down on the time it takes to foreclose on properties. Outreach and support programs include more caseworkers for the Department of Mental Health and a senior citizens employment summer program.