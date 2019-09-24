Albany Co. holding public hearing on flavored vape ban

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. The U.S. government has refined how it is measuring an outbreak of breathing illnesses in people who vape, now counting only cases that are most closely linked to electronic cigarette use. Health officials on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 said 380 confirmed cases and probable cases have been reported in 36 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Legislature will discuss Local Law E Tuesday night, which, if passed, would ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Albany County.

When asked about his stance on the issue, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said he did not want to get out in front of anything until the Legislature goes through their process. However, he does give credit to Governor Andrew Cuomo for taking action after flavored vaping products were linked to deaths here in the United States, recently.

“Right now with what the legislature is going through, it’s kinda ceremonial,” said McCoy. “So we would still be the first county, but the state already did it which is great.”

McCoy says he is concerned about vaping products being brought online more so than what people are purchasing locally, because he says people may be less likely to know what is in products bought online.