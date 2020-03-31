Albany closes basketball courts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Albany basketball courts have been closed, according to a tweet by Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

City employees covered all the hoops in the city along with not putting up nets at tennis courts.

…we have received complaints from across the city of people violating the restrictions against group sports and we must keep our community safe. Stay home, be kind, and together we will save lives. (2/2) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan (@MayorSheehan) March 31, 2020

