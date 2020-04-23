Albany church makes quarantine kits for kids

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Victory Church in Albany prepped over 400 quarantine care kits for kids that are shut in at home.

The kits are filled with snacks, project kits, puzzles, and a face mask. The kits will go to children in group homes, children of first responders, and children of families who are in need during the pandemic.

“Kids are shut in. I don’t think anyone is allowed to go in right now to come out. They’re just really trying to comply and keep the kids safe,” Pastor Charlie Muller said. “So we were like, we know they’re quarantined, we know they’re kind of shut down, so we want to put together some quarantine bags. Our mission is to really reach out and to help those that are hurting.”

Pastor Muller also said that next week they are expecting to get around 5,000 resuable cloth face masks that will be donated to different families and group homes in the area.

You can contact the Victory Church if you are in need or would like to learn more.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES