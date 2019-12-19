Albany Catholic Diocese holds prayer service for sex abuse victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Catholic Diocese held a second prayer service on Wednesday for sex abuse victims.

This comes after the Pope pushed for transparency with authorities when information is requested followed by allegations from a former priest of a continued protection of priests in diocese across New York.

“I certainly hope that if there’s something there that I’m not aware of, personally, that it will be exposed,” said Bishop Edward Scharfenberger. “If there’s darkness, if there’s sin, we got to expose it.”

Sex abuse survivor Gary Greenberg said he helped push the bishop to offer the prayer services.

“The Catholic church is making some moves and they have to if they’re going to survive as a religious organization,” Greenberg said.

In 2020, Scharfenberger said he’s ready to begin the healing processes following several scandals that have plagued the Albany Diocese this year.