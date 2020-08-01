Albany Cares Drive Up and Drop Off donation event Saturday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) –  The city of Albany and Trinity Alliance are holding a Drive Up and Drop Off donation drive in Lincoln Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. While they’ll be glad to accept cash contributions, they’re also looking for:

  • Toothbrushes/toothpaste
  • Shampoo/conditioner
  • Deodorant
  • Disinfectant cleaner
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Feminine care products
  • Body wash/soap
  • Baby bottles
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • Diaper cream

To donate money using a card, visit Trinity Alliance’s website.

The event is part of a COVID-19 relief effort to help families pick up home or health care products that are aren’t available through the SNAP and WIC benefit programs.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced, 100% of contributions go toward Trinity Alliance, the nonprofit sponsor of Albany Cares. Their services support healthy families in the community by improving neighborhoods and promoting education and employment.

Image preview

As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, together, we truly can make a difference.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga