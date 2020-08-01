Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Albany and Trinity Alliance are holding a Drive Up and Drop Off donation drive in Lincoln Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. While they’ll be glad to accept cash contributions, they’re also looking for:
- Toothbrushes/toothpaste
- Shampoo/conditioner
- Deodorant
- Disinfectant cleaner
- Cleaning supplies
- Feminine care products
- Body wash/soap
- Baby bottles
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Diaper cream
To donate money using a card, visit Trinity Alliance’s website.
The event is part of a COVID-19 relief effort to help families pick up home or health care products that are aren’t available through the SNAP and WIC benefit programs.
Social distancing will be strictly enforced, 100% of contributions go toward Trinity Alliance, the nonprofit sponsor of Albany Cares. Their services support healthy families in the community by improving neighborhoods and promoting education and employment.
As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, together, we truly can make a difference.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Albany County coronavirus update
- Second stimulus checks: Where things stand on $1,200 payments as August begins
- NY Attorney General announces $10M foreclosure grants for homeowners
- Pine Hills Neighborhood Association community cleanup event on Saturday
- Albany Cares Drive Up and Drop Off donation event Saturday