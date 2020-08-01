Albany Cares Drive Up and Drop Off donation event Saturday

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Albany and Trinity Alliance are holding a Drive Up and Drop Off donation drive in Lincoln Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. While they’ll be glad to accept cash contributions, they’re also looking for:

Toothbrushes/toothpaste

Shampoo/conditioner

Deodorant

Disinfectant cleaner

Cleaning supplies

Feminine care products

Body wash/soap

Baby bottles

Diapers

Baby wipes

Diaper cream

To donate money using a card, visit Trinity Alliance’s website.

The event is part of a COVID-19 relief effort to help families pick up home or health care products that are aren’t available through the SNAP and WIC benefit programs.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced, 100% of contributions go toward Trinity Alliance, the nonprofit sponsor of Albany Cares. Their services support healthy families in the community by improving neighborhoods and promoting education and employment.

As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, together, we truly can make a difference.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES