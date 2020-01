ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local non-profit called Albany Can Code received a huge investment Thursday from a social media powerhouse.

Albany Can Code’s mission is to teach the next generation of software coders. The new $50,000 grant from Facebook will help them expand their services across the state. They also plan to start by branching out into the Hudson Valley region.

Albany Can Code was launched three years ago and has since graduated 150 students.