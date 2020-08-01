Albany ‘Black Women Matter’ march set for Saturday

A sign with Breonna Taylor’s name at a Juneteeth 2020 rally in Las Vegas. (AP / John Locher)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The organization Elevate 518 is holding a “Black Women Matter” march on Saturday in honor of black women killed by law enforcement.

The march starts at 2 p.m. outside the Boys and Girls Club in Albany.

“Please wear a mask and come in PEACE,” reads a flier for the event. “We are not a counter protest and expect nothing but peace and good vibes.”

Organizers say that even though the FBI has finally opened an investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor—shot to death in her bed by officers who broke into the wrong house—their activism is not done.

Elevate 518 says the march is not only for Taylor, but for “the several souls that have been lost and silenced.”

