Albany Bishop Scharfenberger speaks on taking over scandal-ridden Diocese of Buffalo

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catholic Bishop Edward Scharfenberger went from a congregation of about 300,000 in Albany to now close to a million as he takes on duties in the Diocese of Buffalo. The bishop says he will be using his day off every week to fill the temporary position Pope Francis appointed him to Wednesday.

“Of course communications these days, you can do teleconferencing and phone calls, but my physical presence will be pretty much a full day. Maybe go out Sunday night and until Tuesday morning,” Bishop Scharfenberger tells reporters after returning from Buffalo Thursday.

Bishop Scharfenberger fills the role left by Bishop Richard Malone. Malone resigned amid accusations he suppressed sexual abuse claims against his clergy.

Scharfenberger says he brings his own personal ethics into the top Buffalo position.

“Non tolerance for any form of violence or abuse of any human being, at any stage of their life, regardless of what that may be,” he explains.

He hopes to distinguish not all men of the cloth are the same.

“I know some priests that are afraid to walk around in a collar, because they’re afraid somebody will say, he must be an abuser or something like that. Again, we can’t judge human beings simply because of the clothes they wear or anything else about them,” Bishop Scharfenberger says.



He adds he intends to reach out a comforting hand to all abuse survivors.

“The environment I’m trying to create, I would like every parish to be like an oasis where nobody is afraid to come forward if they’re experiencing some difficulties, some form of abuse.”