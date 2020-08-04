Albany bar loses liquor license over coronavirus-related violations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another Capital Region bar has had its liquor license suspended.

New York State said investigators went to the New Elbo Room on Delaware Avenue in Albany on Thursday night and found multiple violations, including multiple people mingling at the bar, drinking and walking around without face coverings on, and numerous sales of alcohol without food.

Investigators said during the inspection they never saw employees asking people to be seated or to wear masks or socially distance.

