Albany bar has liquor license suspended over COVID-19 violations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sixteen more bars and restaurants across New York State had their liquor licenses suspended for coronavirus violations, including a bar in Albany.
State Liquor Authority investigators said that on September 17 Johnnie’s On Broadway had more than one dozen people standing in front of the main entrance with no face coverings. There were also about 70 people inside without face coverings drinking and walking around at the bar.
The SLA said they previously warned the owner about complaints in July.
