Albany Airport remains open amid coronavirus outbreak

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Monday, the Albany Airport has announced plans to remain open even as public spaces close worldwide.

Although its figures estimate a 50% reduction in passengers, a statement from the airport says, “the level of air service at Albany International Airport has not been impacted by the Corona virus outbreak.”

Concessions are staying open, as well. The Airport says it will consider reducing service as passenger traffic reduces or directions from the government change.

Staff maintain a rigorous schedule of disinfecting and cleaning surfaces within the airport, per the statement, and the Transportation Security Administration is also updating coronavirus information specifically for travels online.

