Albany Airport remains open amid coronavirus outbreak

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As of Monday, the Albany Airport has announced plans to remain open even as public spaces close worldwide.
Although its figures estimate a 50% reduction in passengers, a statement from the airport says, “the level of air service at Albany International Airport has not been impacted by the Corona virus outbreak.”
Concessions are staying open, as well. The Airport says it will consider reducing service as passenger traffic reduces or directions from the government change.
Staff maintain a rigorous schedule of disinfecting and cleaning surfaces within the airport, per the statement, and the Transportation Security Administration is also updating coronavirus information specifically for travels online.
LATEST STORIES:
- Digital Exclusive: Jeff Mead on Cool Insuring Arena closing due to coronavirus
- Regal to close all theaters amid coronavirus outbreak
- City of Albany parking rules still in effect
- To curb spread of coronavirus, massive shutdowns underway across US
- Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams launch coronavirus student services social media campaign