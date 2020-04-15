Albany airport receiving millions in federal funding

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport is one of dozens of airports in the Empire State receiving federal funding.

The airport will receive more than $15 million of the $411 million being given out to the state’s airports. Officials said the Albany airport passenger traffic has gone down by 95 percent.

Across the country, the government is giving out $10 billion in emergency resources as part of the CARES Act Airport Grant Program.

The Albany County Airport Authority CEO said the following in a statement:

“Together, our nation’s airports are a vital economic engine that moves business and commerce throughout the country and the world while fueling our economy. The CARES funds will be dedicated to assisting the Airport Authority fund our substantial operating costs.”

