Albany airport, HVCC team up to address worker shortage

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport is addressing a worker shortage by partnering with Hudson Valley Community College to provide mechanical training and employment opportunities to local students.

“So this program is a win-win,” Albany airport CEO Phil Calederone said. “It identifies the fact that there is a shortage of certified mechanics nationally and internationally and here at Albany International as well.”

Students will be trained through an 18-month program. Scholarship money is being made available.

The airport authority is making the course available for free to HVCC and Calederone expects every airline at the airport to benefit from the program.