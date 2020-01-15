Albany airport continues to see growth trend in passenger traffic

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany International Airport continues to see increased growth year after year when it comes to passenger traffic.

The Airport Authority reported an increase of 3.6 percent in passenger traffic from 2018 which saw 1,466,706 passengers boarding compared to 1,518,969 passengers in 2019.

“Business and leisure travelers in the Greater Capital Region continue to benefit from the Airport Authority’s successful effort to attract new airlines that have provided new non-stop destinations for our travelers,” said Rev. Kenneth Doyle, Chairman of the Albany County Airport Authority. “We believe that our existing carriers and new airlines will continue to view Upstate New York as an opportunity for growth in the years to come.”

Much of the increased traffic is credited toward two new ultra low-fare carriers, Allegiant Airlines and Frontier Airlines. Both are reported to have accounted for over 136,000 passengers in 2019.

Since the airport’s new terminal opening back in 1998, more than 56-million passengers are reported to have traveled through. Florida is said to be the top destination for Albany travelers using the airport to places such as Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, Ft. Myers, and Orlando.

Recently the Airport Authority took on a $60 million project to upgrade the existing terminal with a multitude of improvements such as LED lighting, improved restrooms and signage, new escalators and flooring, as well as upgraded airline holding rooms and modern wall coverings.

Additionally, the Airport Authority says Governor Cuomo gave a $22 million grant to help complete a new 1,000 space parking garage.

New food options are also being offered to travelers including The Albany Empire, Chick-fil-A, Burger King and Wolfgang Puck Pizza. The Beer Union is also now under construction in Concourse-B.