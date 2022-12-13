ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alaant Workforce Solutions, Capital Region’s leading professional workforce services firm, has reassured those looking for employment that businesses plan to increase hiring in 2023. The firm’s hiring index is based on a survey taken between November 9 and December 11 each year by employers in the Captial Region.

Alaant explains the survey generates responses from 95 Capital Region hiring and human resource managers. When asking about 2023 the survey concluded, 68% were very optimistic or optimistic about job growth, with 26% unsure and only 6% very pessimistic or pessimistic. Additionally, 55% expect hiring to increase in the new year, with 36% seeing no change and only 9% expecting a decrease. 76% of employers say concerns about a possible recession will not reduce their plans for hiring. They survey also explains the biggest challenge remains a labor shortage, cited by 47% of employers, which more than doubled other contributing factors, such as salary and wage demands (20%) and a skills gap (14%).

Miriam Dushane, Managing Partner of Alaant Workforce Solutions comments, “Employers are optimistic about hiring and job growth in the new year, even as the challenges in recruiting and retaining top talent remain,” “We’re encouraged to see employers responding proactively by raising salaries, supporting hybrid and remote work, allowing flexibility, and streamlining their hiring processes. They will need to double down on those efforts in 2023 to attract, hire and keep great employees in a job market that is historically tight and extraordinarily competitive.”

Alaant explains employers are even increasing salaries to attract and retain employees (77%). The idea of hybrid or remote working has become popular since the pandemic and a majority of employers don’t seem to return to in-person anytime soon. Over half of employers say that have transitioned to and will remain, a hybrid or remote workplace, with the rest mandating an in-office work policy for 2023.