Airbnb reaches tax agreement in Washington County

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Airbnb is growing a foothold in New York after reaching a tax agreement in Washington County. This will allow the company to collect and remit hotel and motel room tax on behalf of hosts with listings in the county.

Typically, the hotel tax was designed for traditional hospitality providers like large hotel corporations.

The company said the agreement will help level the playing field in the hospitality overnight stay industry while generating additional revenue in Washington County.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga