Airbnb reaches tax agreement in Washington County

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Airbnb is growing a foothold in New York after reaching a tax agreement in Washington County. This will allow the company to collect and remit hotel and motel room tax on behalf of hosts with listings in the county.

Typically, the hotel tax was designed for traditional hospitality providers like large hotel corporations.

The company said the agreement will help level the playing field in the hospitality overnight stay industry while generating additional revenue in Washington County.

