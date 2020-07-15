Ahead of opening day at the track, Saratoga County Public Health warns of visitor influx, watch parties

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Opening day at the Saratoga Race Course is Thursday, July 16, and some fans will turn to viewing parties to get their live racing fix.

Every year, throngs of people from all over come to Saratoga Springs for 40 days of world-class thoroughbred racing. Despite fans not being allowed at the track this year, the Spa City is still expected to be a summer hot spot.

“We are seeing an influx of people coming even without the track and without SPAC, which is great for our restaurants and shops, but again, we’re not looking for big gatherings right now because we want to keep everyone as safe as possible,” said Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly.

Ahead of opening day, NYRA has blocked the view of the track from the outside to discourage people from gathering, but local spots are catering to racing fans. Prime at Saratoga National will host viewing parties on their outside terrace and patio. There is a 200 person capacity.

“What we thought is, ‘let’s bring the track to Prime,’” said Director of Sales and Marketing Lauren Holmes.

Fans can also catch live racing at the Adelphi Hotel. A tent out back can seat 90 guests.

“Our biggest stress is safety and following the guidelines, everybody must wear a mask,” said Holmes.

Diners are required to wear masks at all times, except when they’re seated at a table, which must be spaced at least six feet from other tables. But Saratoga County Director of Public Health Cathi Duncan said the rules aren’t foolproof.

She said cheering means respiratory droplets that spread the virus can travel not just six feet, but 12 feet away.

“It would be great if they could say, ‘if they’re going to cheer, put their mask on first,’” she said.

The other concern is travelers coming from one of the 22 states now included in New York’s travel advisory. Duncan said people have been calling the hotline at 1-888-364-3065 and reporting travelers not adhering to the two-week quarantine.

“Sometimes its residents who have gone on vacation and the people who drive here, there’s really no way to enforce that,” she said.

She said visitors should contact Saratoga County Public Health when they arrive for instructions, and locals should know what position they’re putting themselves in when they go out.

“If people aren’t doing the right thing, you can very well get exposed easily,” said Duncan.

