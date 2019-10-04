AG: Queensbury man advocating for violence against NY elected officials gets guns taken away

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Warren County judge ordered the temporary seizure of a 75-year-old man’s guns after he allegedly sent 30 emails to more than a dozen elected officials across New York saying some should be shot. This is the first Red Flag Law case in Warren County.

Many of those politicians brought complaints to the New York Attorney General’s Office, who then notified the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Attorney General Letitia James was personally the target of the alleged harassment being called the n-word accompanied with violent language.

A spokesman for the AG’s office told NEWS10 ABC, “In the letters that he sent, he targeted numerous elected officials with innuendos of violence, and racially motivated comments based on race, religion, gender and sexual orientation.”

NEWS10 is not identifying the man because he is not facing any criminal charges.

Warren County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve Stockdale, who filed Red Flag Law paperwork says, “[the man] said some hateful stuff. He advocated for the violence against another person. That’s wrong, and you shouldn’t do it.”

NEWS10 spoke with the man outside his Queensbury apartment Friday.

“I expressed what I am – I’m sick and tired of this left wing liberal society. End of story,” he said.

Lt. Stockdale says the man doesn’t have a criminal record and added his belief system and free speech doesn’t automatically translate into violence. He says it’s a balancing act between the man’s rights and public safety.

“We need to do our diligence and make sure the public is protected along with his individual First and Second Amendment rights upheld. They are both things we take extremely seriously.”

The man is due back in Warren County Supreme Court on November 7 where a judge will decide whether the man can get his guns back.