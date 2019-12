COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Attorney General has cleared a local police officer in the death of a pedestrian hit during a police pursuit.

It happened in November 2018 in Cobleskill.

Gerald Roldan was struck by the patrol car on East Main Street. The roads were slick at the time.

A state investigation into the crash found no wrongdoing by the officer. The AG’s office called it a tragic accident.