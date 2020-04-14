After pandemic shuttered traditional venues, musicians host virtual gigs online

(NEWS10) — Prior to the coronavirus, musicians were making a living working live gigs. Now, they are having to seek out new venues online.

NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker spoke with one musician who has taken his show on the road —

the internet highway.

Music is at the heart of Tony Rosales’s life — and his livelihood.

He’s played gigs all across New York. Capital Region viewers have likely caught his show at Rivers Casino.

But these days, he’s playing a much more intimate venue.

Anya: “I can hear you.”

Tony: “Oh great excellent.”

Anya: “I love your club.”

His new club is inside his home. That’s since the pandemic struck, and the nightclubs closed.

“Less than one hour they say, ‘Tony we’re closing.’”

To pay the bills, like so many other musicians, the lifelong jazz man decided to hit the road of the internet highway. And he’s found a new audience with live shows on Facebook.

But, he says it’s not quite the same.

“Because I’m not looking to the people. And I love to see the happiness when they smile.”

His fans and listeners who tune in are asked to donate whatever they can.

“And if they don’t, that’s okay. We understand that the situation is terrible for everybody at the time, unfortunately.”

Anya: “How will it feel for you when you are able to get out of your home and play for a live audience again?”

Tony: “I can’t wait. I can’t wait. I’ll be there the earliest I can. I’ll be practicing and ready to go.”

And with that, Tony wrapped up this session with one of his favorites.

