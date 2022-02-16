RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One day after the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) ordered the Norlite facility in Cohoes to stop creating off-site dust, a Rensselaer County legislator is asking why the Dunn Landfill was not ordered to do the same.

“The citizens and children of Rensselaer have been complaining about dust, debris and pollution from the Dunn Landfill operation for many years, but DEC has never issued a directive like they did to Norlite in Cohoes. DEC has threatened to fine Norlite $22,500 each day per dust violation, but they fail to take similar action in Rensselaer where dozens of dusty 18 wheelers rumble through the city every day,” said Legislator Brian Stall.

In January, the landfill submitted a solid waste permit renewal application to the DEC. The current permit expires in July. A resolution was then adopted by the County Legislature urging the DEC to not renew the permit.

“Why can’t DEC take the same position with the Dunn Landfill in Rensselaer? The complaints in Rensselaer and in East Greenbush have been continuing for years, with residents begging for relief,” said Stall. “Streets leading to landfill are covered in dust and debris, trash from the landfill blows into cemeteries, and dust clouds blow over the schools here. Where is DEC’s threat to shut down the Dunn Landfill?”

The DEC has webpage dedicated to the Dunn Landfill. The page includes information on dust and odor monitoring, as well as an ongoing PFAS investigation at the site.

NEWS10 has reached out to the DEC for comment.