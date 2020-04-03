After mother’s death, daughter pleads for people to take COVID-19 seriously

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The death of Julie Pietrak’s mother, Clara Rochester, to COVID-19 on Thursday morning is why she’s asking people to follow Governor Andrew Cuomo’s orders of social distancing and self-isolation.

Prior to her mother’s diagnosis, Pietrak didn’t think the virus would hit rural Columbia County.

“Until you know that it’s someone’s family, no one is going to listen,” Pietrak said. “They’re still going out. Stay home. Keep your family safe.”

Pietrak spoke to NEWS10 ABC about difficulties of not being able to see her mother while she was ill in the hospital. Now, Pietrak said she’s unable to find a funeral home to bury her mother, so she’s decided to cremate her.

While Pietrak was unable to find a funeral home to bury her mother, they are considered essential services under the Governor’s executive order.

One funeral home told NEWS10 they are operating as normal but wearing gloves and masks when appropriate. They’re also only allowing immediate family to partake in services, which is part of the governor’s mandate.

“We should all be together and a family unit and together to mourn. And we can’t,” Pietrak said.

Pietrak said sometimes the people affected can get lost under the numbers and figures seen on the news. She hopes people will understand the seriousness of the virus after learning of her story.

“You know, when you see statistics and everything on TV, you think, ‘Oh, wow. Those poor people.’ Then you get a name. It’s not a number. It’s someone’s mother,” Pietrak said.

Pietrak plans to hold a service for her mother at a later date when the whole family can partake in the service.

As of Thursday evening, Columbia County has more than 40 confirmed coronavirus cases.

