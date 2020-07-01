Afrim’s Sports gets the ball rolling in Phase Four

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Capital Region sports center is getting the ball rolling with the beginning of Phase 4, which includes indoor and outdoor entertainment.

Afrim’s Sports has locations in Colonie, Latham and Bethlehem. They provide fields and other facilities for youth sports programming and competitive leagues. Rebecca Roth, one of Afrim’s general managers, says they don’t yet know how jam-packed their seasons will be.

“Obviously, that’s all unknown at this point, but we’re trying to do the best that we can with starting some socially distant soccer training, lacrosse, and field hockey,” Roth said, “we’re trying to help all the sports kind of find a home at this point.”

Afrim’s is finding ways to bring in athletes to brush up on their skills in the meantime.

“Social distance training practice is, basically, you have a large field,” Roth explained, “and every kid has a bubble. There’s a certain limit on the field, so it’s basically one coach to nine kids, and each child has a 10 foot panel square or bubble…and they’re going to just practice on individual skills.”

Roth said there’s confusion, though, about where to look for clear guidelines on reopening athletic facilities. This is an issue different kinds of businesses have faced across phases.

“You have U.S. indoor soccer, you have New York State, you have local guidelines, so everybody kind of has their own piece,” Roth told News10, “some things overlap, and then other things kind of conflict, so it’s kind of hard to find that that straight and narrow path to give a direct answer.”

Afrim’s says they’ll be closely following guidelines from the CDC and state and federal governments so they can welcome athletes back safely.

