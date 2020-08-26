Advocates push for local, state clean air laws

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Advocates are urging Albany County and New York State to take action on clean air.

During a Zoom meeting, advocates urged Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy to sign Local Law B, the Clean Air Act, which was recently passed by the legislature in a sweeping 32-7 vote.

It comes on the heels of environmental findings at the Norlite facility, which had been burning toxic firefighting foam. McCoy has 30 days to decide on whether to sign the bill into law.

Local Law B would prevent solid waste facilities from setting up shop in the county and prevent Norlite and the Lafarge plant in Ravena from burning new waste.

Advocates are also urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign state legislation that permanently bans the burning of firefighting foam anywhere in the state.

