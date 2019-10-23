Advocates aim to educate parents on dangers of vaping

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local Saratoga County leaders are not waiting for long-term vaping studies to discover possible harmful effects. Leaders are working to curb vaping in kids and connecting with schools in the community.

Saratoga Hospital held a forum Tuesday night warning parents and teachers what to watch out for.

“We’re wanting them to say no to destructive choices, but they have to learn how and why,” said Patty Kilgor Director of Prevention Services.

Patty said kids she speaks with know far more about vape products than her staff, and it’s because of targeted ads.

The Saratoga Hospital is looking at future programs with the community to continue the conversation.