Advocate says to keep mental health a priority during self-isolation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While quarantine and self-isolation are helping to curb the spread of the COVID-19, one mental health advocate said it can take a toll on your mental wellness.

“We need to remember to to really take care of ourselves and be gentle to ourselves,” said Mental Health Advocate Sandra Goldmere.

Goldmere said during the pandemic it’s important to remember to practice self care.

“Do what works for you. For some that might be exercise, for some that might be meditation, for some that might be binge-watching a television show,” Goldmere said.

Some may feel alone during this health emergency. Goldmere said what’s unique about this problem is everyone is in it together.

“There’s so many positive stories of people helping and supporting other people who are in need,” Goldmere said.

Goldmere also said it’s important to keep perspective.

“There’s a difference in perspective of being stuck at home and safe at home.”

If you’re in crisis and need to speak with someone, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number is 1-800-273 TALK.

