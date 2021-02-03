Advocacy group questions sale of Colonie’s Stony Creek Reservoir

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since the upcoming sale of Colonie’s back-up water supply—which officials called obsolete—came to light, some residents are questioning the sale and fighting to protect the land.

Stony Creek Reservoir has been on the market before. In 2009, the nearly 1,000-acre parcel was for sale for $8.7 million. Now, Town Supervisor Paula Mahan is looking for $5.1 million. Mahan was quoted last week saying she’d prefer a buyer who maintains the property’s open spaces with trails and water recreation, though she said there were no offers as of last Wednesday.

Save Colonie—an advocacy group of residents aiming to protect and preserve the town’s natural environment—says selling the reservoir may be wise, but that officials have not given residents enough data or information about the sale. They say they hope town leaders provide facts before bids are due in March.

They say they question whether selling the reservoir and relying upon an agreement to access Albany’s water would benefit the town. “Utilizing Albany’s water will cost over $50K per day, will not cover the town’s daily needs, and can be canceled by Albany at any time. The town has already paid over $3M for the Interconnect Agreement’s infrastructure. Yet, we already own and are permitted to draw 100,000 gallons per day of Stony Creek Reservoir water,” Save Colonie said in a statement.

The group has posted documentation about Stony Creek and the sale online.