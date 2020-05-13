Adopt-A-Senior surprise brightens day of local teen

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High school seniors have been hit particularly hard with school closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

All end of the year celebrations like prom, plays and graduation have been canceled. Molly Mann is one of them.

Instead of finishing her final few weeks at Rensselaer High School, she’s doing school work online and working a part-time job.

After a busy and emotional day Tuesday, she returned home to a basket full of goodies from her friends. Adopting This Senior is a trend that has become popular on Facebook.

Mann said the surprise lifted her spirits more than she could have imagined.

“I was just blown away because I wasn’t expecting it, and it totally changed my day because I was doing school work and then went to work and I was a little overwhelmed, and I came home, and it was so nice,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting for a laundry basket to make me so happy, but it does. It really does.”

This wasn’t her only surprise. Last Friday, on what should have been prom night, Cugino’s Pizza delivered free pizza to every Rensselaer senior.

