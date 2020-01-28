ADM Milling employee killed in Columbia Co. ‘industrial accident’

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An employee with ADM Milling in Greenport was killed in an industrial accident Tuesday morning, the Columbia County Sheriff’s office says.

Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett said sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a cardiac arrest in an elevator at ADM Milling. After an investigation, deputies found an ADM employee had been killed in an “industrial accident.”

The incident remains under investigation and sheriff’s deputies remain at the scene.