ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual Adirondack Sports & Northeast Ski Expo is returning to Albany on Saturday, November 11, and Sunday, November 12. The two-day event is free to the public and features over 100 exhibitors.

“We’re happy to be at the helm of this 60-year tradition. Assuming ownership last year was a natural fit for us and we’re excited for the future,” said Darryl Caron, Expo manager and publisher of Adirondack Sports Magazine. “This year’s show will be upbeat, high energy, and lots of fun and will feature more than 100 exhibitors.”

Exhibitors include Kingston-based Potter Brothers Ski & Snowboard Shops, the Alpin Haus Ski Shop, Bike Barn Cycling & Fitness, and more. Ski resorts, including Gore Mountain, Killington, Stratton, and Whiteface will have booths set up.

Visitors have a chance to win $10,000 in prizes, including lift tickets, trail passes, gift certificates, gear, lodging packages, and more. “Similar to last year’s event, free admission entitles every participant to a chance at thousands of dollars in prizes,” said Caron. “Our number one goal is to get people interested in outdoor activities for every season. When you have the right clothing and gear you can enjoy staying active year-round.”

The expo will be held at the Albany Capital Center at 55 Eagle Street. Nearby on-street and garage parking are available adjacent to the center on both days. For more information about exhibitors, visit the Adirondack Sports & Northeast Ski Expo website.

There will be lunch and drink options, including craft beer and wine, soft drinks, sandwiches, soups, salads, and kid-friendly items.