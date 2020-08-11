Adirondack Wine & Food Festival canceled for 2020

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After moving the date once, the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival announced on Facebook this week that their 2020 festival had been canceled due to COVID-19.

The 6th annual festival had been moved to Sept. 26-27, after it was clear that its original dates of June 26-27 would not safely be possible. In a Facebook post, organizers said unchanging state regulations surrounding farmer’s markets were a reason why.

“While we had patiently anticipated that New York State would update its Farmer’s Market regulations, those guidelines still prohibit sampling on-premises and do not allow for entertainment, seating, and other elements integral to our event,” the post reads.

The festival holds a temporary farmer’s market permit.

The festivities bring an influx of wineries, craft breweries, food trucks and artisanal food vendors from around New York to the village of Lake George annually.

Tickets had already gone on sale, and ticket holders can expect base ticket prices refunded over the next 1-2 weeks.

In a full release on the festival website, Adirondack Festivals LLC Owner Sasha Pardy said the mission now is to make next year’s festival one everyone can be proud of.

“While it pains me to have to cancel an event that so many people look forward to every year, we feel this is the best option for everyone involved,” Pardy said. “Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival community.”

Next year’s festival is set for June 26-27, 2021.

