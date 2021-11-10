Adirondack Thunder players to give game tickets to Siena’s ROTC program

Local

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
adirondack thunder banner

Players from the Adirondack Thunder will deliver tickets to local military organizations before Veterans Day.(Photo: Jay Petrequin)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Players from the Adirondack Thunder, the Capital Region’s hockey team, will deliver tickets to local military organizations before Veterans Day. The tickets were donated by area businesses as part of the team’s “Seats for Service” program.

Players will give tickets to the Siena College ROTC program on November 10 at 2 p.m. at the college. The tickets are for the Thunder’s Military Appreciation Night on November 13 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

The Thunder will host the Utah Grizzlies on the team’s annual Military Appreciation Night game with faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets and more information about the game are available on the Thunder’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19