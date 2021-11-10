Adirondack Thunder players to give game tickets to Siena’s ROTC program

Players from the Adirondack Thunder will deliver tickets to local military organizations before Veterans Day.(Photo: Jay Petrequin)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Players from the Adirondack Thunder, the Capital Region’s hockey team, will deliver tickets to local military organizations before Veterans Day. The tickets were donated by area businesses as part of the team’s “Seats for Service” program.

Players will give tickets to the Siena College ROTC program on November 10 at 2 p.m. at the college. The tickets are for the Thunder’s Military Appreciation Night on November 13 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

The Thunder will host the Utah Grizzlies on the team’s annual Military Appreciation Night game with faceoff scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets and more information about the game are available on the Thunder’s website.